12 to be inducted into Clay County Sports Hall of Fame January 23
Twelve new members will be inducted into the Clay County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Inductees will be recognized at a banquet and ceremonies at the high school cafeteria. Current Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Don Napier will be the master of ceremonies. The entertainment for the day will be a highlight film of the 1969 Blanket Bowl, won by Celina High School
January 6th, 2016
Clay County High School celebrates back-to-back Reward School years and more
Clay County High School students, faculty, and support staff all got a big pat on the back last week as director of schools Jerry Strong, principal Melissa White, and others lauded the amazing academic accomplishments of the school
November 30th, 2015
Keisling’s efforts lauded
Clay County’s state representative Kelly Keisling (R–Byrdstown) continues to receive acclaim for his efforts in support of district organizations and 38th district issues. The Upper Cumberland Emergency Medical Services Directors Association recently named him as Legislator of the Year for his support and work on issues that benefit emergency medical personnel across the state and […]
November 30th, 2015
Clay County veterans eligible for Honor Flight
The Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee is currently accepting signups for its spring 2016 flight and interested Clay County veterans are eligible for this trip and should apply as soon as possible. The trip is cost free to veterans and WW ll veterans get priority with veterans of the Korean War next in line and […]
November 16th, 2015
Championship sweep leads to Clay County youth teams’ perfect seasons
A perfect season… that’s the ultimate goal for any team, but for the Clay County Youth Football program one wasn’t enough as all three squads completed the feat with a clean sweep of the Tri County Youth Football League championships held here Saturday.
November 2nd, 2015