V & F Transformer to expand Celina facility

V & F Transformer to invest $1.4 million creating 50 new jobs here over the next five years.

January 30th, 2017 | Continued

12 to be inducted into Clay County Sports Hall of Fame January 23

Twelve new members will be inducted into the Clay County Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Inductees will be recognized at a banquet and ceremonies at the high school cafeteria.  Current Hall of Fame Committee Chairman Don Napier will be the master of ceremonies. The entertainment for the day will be a highlight film of the 1969 Blanket Bowl, won by Celina High School

January 6th, 2016 | Continued

Clay County High School celebrates back-to-back Reward School years and more

Clay County High School students, faculty, and support staff all got a big pat on the back last week as director of schools Jerry Strong, principal Melissa White, and others lauded the amazing academic accomplishments of the school

November 30th, 2015 | Continued

Keisling’s efforts lauded

Clay County’s state representative Kelly Keisling (R–Byrdstown) continues to receive acclaim for his efforts in support of district organizations and 38th district issues. The Upper Cumberland Emergency Medical Services Directors Association recently named him as Legislator of the Year for his support and work on issues that benefit emergency medical personnel across the state and […]

November 30th, 2015 | Continued

Clay County veterans eligible for Honor Flight

The Honor Flight of Middle Tennessee is currently accepting signups for its spring 2016 flight and interested Clay County veterans are eligible for this trip and should apply as soon as possible. The trip is cost free to veterans and WW ll veterans get priority with veterans of the Korean War next in line and […]

November 16th, 2015 | Continued

Lions name Paul Boyce as Citizen of Year

Bonecutter is Lion of Year CELINA-Paul Boyce was named Clay County’s Citizen of the Year at its annual banquet held at the fairgrounds here. Named Lion Club member of the Year was Ike Bonecutter. Susan Bailey introduced Boyce, recognized by many as “that guy in the green hat”, by listing his many volunteer efforts including […]

Commission requests size reduction for school board

Clay County, TN-Minutes from the December meeting of the Clay County commissioners show that the commission unanimously voted to “change the number of school board members from ten (10) to five (5) members….” The motion was made by Bryan Coons and seconded by Parish Wright. All members present voted aye. The action took place during […]

Mabry grabs All-State high school football nod

He and Mackey named All-UC Celina-Clay County High School all-time leading receiver Wyatt Mabry was recently honored with well-deserved recognition for his record-breaking senior season and illustrious career. The 6’-6” standout wide receiver—who is set to sign with Cumberland University in the coming months—was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers Association Class 1A All-State Football […]

Celina Health and Rehab completes national safety program

Celina Health and Rehabilitation Center was among 19 Tennessee Health Care Association (THCA) member nursing homes recently honored for completing a national safety program designed to reduce certain health care-associated infections (HAI). The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) Safety Program for Long-Term Care focuses on reducing catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI) and other […]

Ever-lasting Christmas feature added to Celina Square

Purchased with ticket proceeds from previous “Christmas on the Square” events and planted with assistance from the City of Celina and Clay County maintenance department, this evergreen now adorns the historic Clay County Courthouse grounds and will be decorated for the holidays annually.

Championship sweep leads to Clay County youth teams’ perfect seasons

A perfect season… that’s the ultimate goal for any team, but for the Clay County Youth Football program one wasn’t enough as all three squads completed the feat with a clean sweep of the Tri County Youth Football League championships held here Saturday.

Clay County Sports HOF nominations being sought

Nominations are being sought for the 2015-16 class of the Clay County Sports Hall of Fame, group officials announced on Friday.
The deadline for accepting nominations will be Wednesday, November 25 at 3 p.m.
“We urge people to be a part of the process by nominating the athlete they feel is deserving of this honor,”

Director Strong details Clay County Schools budget dilemma in open letter

The following was read into the minutes of the Clay County School Board meeting for October, 2015 The Clay County Board of Education (CCBE) will fail to have an approved budget submitted to the Department of Education (DOE) by October 1, 2015. CCBE’s initial request of a $315,000 budget increase was reduced to $200,000 following […]

