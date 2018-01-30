8th Grade Night

Celina Jr. High eighth-grade basketball players and cheerleaders were recently honored at their last home game and are currently taking part in the James C. Haile State Tournament in Murfreesboro. The Jr. Lady Dawgs were set to tip off second-round action Wednesday night at 5:45 p.m., followed by the Jr. Bulldogs at 7 p.m. Pictured are (first row, left to right) cheerleaders Haley Kirk, Tamara Smith, Kaylee Riddle, Zoe Seber, Anna Rae Collins, and Lily Corter; (second row, left to right) girls players Abby Eads, Eliza Jenkins, Cherokee Upton, Hunter Ledbetter, Kassidy Eads (Mgr.), Zoe Hayes, Claire Grace, and Lauren Weaver; and (back row, left to right) boys players Alec Kerr, Keaton Arms, Carson Sharp, Kolby Boles, Tyler Harris, Jeff Spivey, Aiden Kirk, and Grant Strong. (photo submitted)