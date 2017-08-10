Spearheaded by Cumblerand River Hospital (CRH) and the health department, local officials recently announced they are working towards a Healthier Tennessee Community designation from the Governor’s Foundation for Health and Wellness—a program which is dedicated to enabling and encouraging Tennesseans to lead healthier lives. Local representatives from health care, the school system, local businesses, and the local chamber of commerce gathered for the kick off an effort to promote a Healthier Clay County. Pictured, from left to right, are Kevin Donaldson of the chamber, Rob Edwards of the Clay Co. Schools coordinated school health program, Candie Power (co-chair) of CRH, Inez Price of Honest Abe Log Homes, Alisha Wheat of Celina Health and Rehab, Mary Pennington of Barky Beaver Mulch, Joy Corley of Macon Bank and Trust, Sandy Smith of the Clay Co. anti-drug coalition, and Rebecca Vaughn (co-chair) of the Clay Co. Health Dept.