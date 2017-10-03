CELINA-Officials with the Clay County Museum recently announced the addition of Carol Venea’ Abney to the organization’s board of directors.

“The Museum is honored to have such a talented board member and she is, and has already been, a great asset to the board with her vision and ideas,” they said.

Abney is a graduate of Tennessee Tech, where she received her B.S. degree in accounting in 2014 and her M.B.A. in business administration the year after. She also earned her CPA license in 2017.

Abney has lived in Clay County most of her life and will soon be opening her own CPA office here at 111 Theater Drive.

