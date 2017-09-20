CELINA-Funeral services for Alecia Rachelle Jackson of Celina were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, at Hall Funeral

Home with Rev. Caleb Andrews officiating. Interment followed in McDonald Cemetery in Celina. At the request of the family, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to assist with funeral expenses.

Alecia Rachelle Jackson, age 32, passed away Wednesday, September 13, at her home. She was born May 22, 1985, in Seattle, Washington, the daughter of Phillip J. Tullis and Mary Vonda Pierce. She worked as a correctional officer with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Alecia is survived by her father, Phillip J. Tullis, of Sellersburg, Indiana; her mother and stepfather, Mary Vonda and Brian C. Pierce, of Celina; one son, Austin S. Tullis, two sisters, Alexis M. Hill and Journey S. Jackson; two brothers, Jeshua J. Tullis, of Sellersburg, Indiana, and Andrew T. Tullis, of New Albany, Indiana; one sister, Christy Hammond, of Jeffersonville, Indiana; one stepsister, Clara Pierce; her grandparents, Roy and Ruby Hudson, Criss Murphy, and John Tullis; other relatives, and friends.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.