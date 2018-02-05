American Legion Auxiliary seeks Girls State prospects

CELINA-The application period for this year’s Volunteer Girls State is now open and prospective attendees the next month to apply.

Application forms are available here at Clay County High School by contacting school counselor Brooke Burchett. Once completed, applications should be returned to school secretary Beverly Cherry no later than March 1.

Qualified applicants will then be contacted with further instructions by an American Legion Auxiliary representative.

Since 1947, Volunteer Girls State, a program of the American Legion Auxiliary, has invested in more than 25,000 young women in Tennessee by providing the tools they need to become confident, informed citizens and voters.

The nonpartisan program is offered annually to more than 550 of Tennessee’s rising high school seniors and is centered on citizenship, teamwork, and fostering a love of God and country.

Experienced volunteer staff and counselors—each one a program alumna—help guide participants, or “citizens,” through the week as they elect city, county, and state officials, engage in party politics, debate legislation, and collaborate in a host of fun team activities.

Volunteer Girl State is held on the campus of Lipscomb University in Nashville. The 2018 program will begin on Sunday, May 27 and last until Saturday, June 2.

The cost to attend Girls State is $400, which will be reimbursed to the attendee by the Auxiliary upon completion of the program.

For additional information or questions of any kind, please visit the Volunteer Girls State website at www.alavgs.org or contact a member of the Auxiliary.