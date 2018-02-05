Art competition open to area high school students

COOKEVILLE-All area high school students, including public, private and home-schooled students, are invited to enter the Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition here sponsored by The Cumberland Art Society, at 186A S. Walnut Avenue. This is the 40th edition of this annual event.

Any student in grades 9 through 12 may submit one entry per category and each entrant must be sponsored by a teacher, principal, instructor or parent.

Entry forms and more detailed information can be obtained by calling the art society office, 931-526-2424 or Bonnie Masters, 931-526-1020. The art center open hours are Monday thru Saturday, 12-4. The deadline for entries and artwork must be at the Cumberland Art Society office no later than 4:00 pm, Saturday, February 24, 2018.

Artwork may be registered in nine categories (or media) with four monetary awards for each group. This is the only judged high school competition in the area that offers monetary awards. Samuel Bacon donated monies in memory of his late wife, Reba, whose legacy was to encourage and stimulate young artists in the Upper Cumberland Region. The Cookeville Arts Council supplements the competition.

The 40th Reba Bacon Memorial High School Art Competition will open with a reception to honor the participants on Sunday March 4, 2018 with an awards ceremony at 2:00 pm. The Cumberland Art Society sponsors this competition and will exhibit the entries in their gallery March 4-25, 2018. Everyone is encouraged to support these students by attending the reception or visiting the gallery during the month.