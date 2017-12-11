Beverly Ann Brown, 49

CELINA-Funeral Services for Beverly Ann Brown of Bloomington Springs and formerly of Clay County were held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 11, 2017 at Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Bro. Eric Copas officiated and interment followed in the McDonald Cemetery. David Pitcock, Cody Willis, Chris Evans, Brad Bailey, Anthony Boles, Kenny Dailey, Nick Kirk and Harvey Kirk served as active pallbearers.

Ms. Beverly Ann Brown, best known as Macho, age 49, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville.

Beverly was born Tuesday, June 18, 1968 in Tipton, IN to Sherman Ray Brown and the late Anna Mae (Ellis) Potter. She was also preceded in death by her sister Brenda Faye Dickerson. Throughout her life she was first a daughter, mother, sister and friend. Beverly served as a caregiver where she took great satisfaction in helping others. Beverly was of the Baptist faith.

Beverly is survived by her father Sherman (Liz) Brown of Celina; daughters Cherish (David) Pitcock of Celina, Raven (Cody) Willis of Burkesville, KY; son Colby Strong of Jamestown; brother Jimmy Buell of Gainesboro; grandchildren Jace Pitcock, Nevaeh Pitcock, DeeOnna Norris, Kendall Willis; grandchild on the way Madeline Willis; a host of other family and friends also mourn her passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.