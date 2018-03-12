Billie Edwin Collins, 85

CELINA-Funeral Services for Billie Edwin Collins of Celina were held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Kenny Westmoreland and Johnny West officiated and interment followed in the Martin Cemetery. Jeff West, Cody Daniels, James Daniels, Cody Collins, William Marcum, Jason Hamilton, Randy Davis and Jacob Groce served as active pallbearers.

Ms. Billie Edwin Collins, age 85, passed away on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at the Celina Health & Rehabilitation Center in Celina.

Billie was born in Celina on Saturday, May 21, 1932 to the late Luke and Siddie (Parsons) Marcom. Other than her parents Billie was preceded in death by son Mark Collins; sister Florence Ann ‘Curly’ Butler. Billie was a very kind hard-working woman who served in many roles. She was very committed to her community and students. Billie was an educator for 47 years for the Clay County Board of Education. Billie married Harold Collins and into their union three sons, William, Luke and Mark and one daughter, Patricia were born. Billie was a devoted Christian and a member of the Celina Church of Christ.

Billie is survived by sons William (Georgia) Collins of Sparta, Luke (Angela) Collins of Celina; daughter Patricia Collins of Celina; grandchildren April, Tammy, Amy, Cody, Abbigail, Anna Rae, Allison and Adaya; great-grandchildren Cody, James and Jacob; as well as a host of other family and friends who also mourn her passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.