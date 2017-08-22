RED BOILING SPRINGS-Funeral Services for Bonnie Bean Torgersen of the Leonard Community in Clay County were conducted Sunday afternoon, August 20, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs. E.C. Meadows officiated and interment followed in the Macon County Memorial Gardens in Lafayette. Her pallbearers were Tracy Horton, Austin Brawner, Lennis Cherry, Deno Hale, Abisai Vizarretea, Randy Birdwell and Garnett Cherry.

Bonnie Bean Torgersen, age 80, passed away Saturday morning, August 19, 2017 at her residence.

Bonnie was born Monday August 16, 1937 in Clay County one of five siblings born to the late Tom and Docie Cherry Bean. On May 8, 1957, she married Gerald Arthur Torgersen, who preceded her in death on December 23, 2003. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her brothers Faye, Gray, Travis and Billy Bean. She was a waitress and Church of Christ in faith.

Survivors include daughter Sharon Khan of Lake Villa, IL; son Thomas Torgersen of the Leonard Community; grandchildren Jason (Courtney) Lesko, Lauren (Mark) Sural, Lindsey (Austin) Brawner, Brandon Khan, Hayley Torgersen; great-grandchildren Lane & Alana Brawner, Stella Lesko, Cooper & Charley Sural.

Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs.