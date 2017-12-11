Bryon K. Beck, 54

CELINA-Funeral services for Byron K. Beck of Celina were conducted at 3:00 p.m. Monday, November 6, at Hall Funeral Home. Rev. Roger Gilbert officiated and interment followed in Macedonia Cemetery in Moss. At the request of the family, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to assist with funeral expenses.

Bryon K. Beck, age 54, passed away Friday, November 3, at his home. He was born August 24, 1963, in Allegan, Michigan, the son of the late Henry D., Jr., and Norma Cram Beck. He owned his own welder-mechanic business and was of the Pentecostal faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his girlfriend Cynthia Joy Huddleston.

Bryon is survived by daughters Tasha Key of Celina, Tabitha (Brad) Stafford of Celina, Cristy (William) Spears of Celina; son-in-law John Spears of Celina; brothers Rick (Pam) Cram of Michigan, Ron (Lori) Willard of Coopersville, Michigan, Dan (Dawn) Beck of Baldwin, Michigan, Edwin (Pie) Beck of Baldwin, Michigan, Pete (Lisa) Williams of Coopersville, Michigan, Paul (Joy) Williams of Revanna, Michigan; mother of his children Marion Beck of Celina; special friend Jerry Simpson; six grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.