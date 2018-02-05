Bulldogs still trying to find their groove

By THOMAS P. WEAVER

HORIZON Editor

BYRDSTOWN-Since getting off to an impressive 11-3 start, the Clay County Bulldogs have dropped five out of their last seven games and are still looking to find their groove heading down the home stretch of the regular season.

With five contests remaining on the schedule, the Dawgs are currently 13-8 overall and find themselves sitting in third place in District 6-A with a 6-3 conference mark, after suffering two of those losses last week to teams they had beaten a dozen-straight times.

Though junior forward Gavin Silk had a big night with 23 points to lead three Bulldogs in double-figures, Clay County was upset by Trousdale County (8-12, 3-7) in Hartsville to open the week by a score of 74-66.

A Clay County comeback then fell short here against Pickett County last Friday night—despite junior guard Landen Woodcock putting up a career-high 36 points, including seven three-pointers.

The Bobcats (15-5, 7-3) held on for the 69-65 victory to take sole possession of second place, while Monterey (21-3, 10-1), who handed the Dawgs their only other district defeat, still has a firm grasp on first place.

Heading into action this week, Jackson County (12-9, 5-5) held fourth place and Clarkrange (14-12, 5-6), who Clay County was set to host Tuesday night after HORIZON press time, was fifth. Red Boiling Springs (14-11, 3-7) was tied with the Yellow Jackets for sixth and Gordonsville (6-15, 2-8) held down last place.

Besides Tuesday’s home contest with the Buffaloes, the Dawgs will host the league-leading Wildcats Friday on Senior Night in Celina and travel to Red Boiling the following Tuesday—both of which will be contests carried live by the Horizon Sports Network’s Game of the Week coverage at www.dalehollowhorizon.com.

Bulldogs…………………..65

Pickett Co..………..…..….69



A career night from Landen Woodcock wasn’t enough to get his team back on track here last Friday night, as a late rally from the Dawgs fell short and Pickett County broke a 12-game losing streak to Clay County with the 69-65 conference victory.Woodcock made four of his seven threes and dropped 17 of his game-high 36 points in a Bulldog fourth-quarter surge that got Clay County within three with 18 seconds to play, but the Bobcats made one of two from the line late and held on for the four-point win.Besides Woodcock, sophomore Jake Ashlock had a great game in the post, not only finishing as the only other player in double-figures with 12 points, but also playing great post defense and leading the way on the boards. Junior point guard Heath Kimes also made some crucial baskets and finished with eight points.The Dawgs never led in the contest, after a slow start put them behind 24-15 at the end of the opening period and the Bobcats outscored them 16-12 in the second stanza to carry a 40-27 advantage into the break.Clay County did turn the tide in the second half and outpaced Pickett County 38-29. They looked like the Dawgs of old for the final 16 minutes, but it was to little, to late, because time expired as they hit their stride.DAWGS (65)-Woodcock 36, Ashlock 12, Kimes 8, Silk 6, Ben Bailey 3.

Bulldogs…………………..66

Trousdale Co..………..….74

HARTSVILLE-Clay County came out on the short end of a seesaw conference battle here early last week, as the Bulldogs were upset 74-66 by Trousdale County.



Despite missing most of the first quarter and half of the fourth, Gavin Silk led the Dawgs with 23 points in the loss, while Heath Kimes (15) and Landen Woodcock (14) also broke into double-digits.Silk picked up two fouls in the opening minute of the game and sat out the remainder of the first, where the Yellow Jackets built a 16-12 advantage heading into the second stanza.There, Silk returned with a vengeance and put up 11 before the halftime buzzer sounded, which sent his team into the break tied with Trousdale at 34.Then in the third frame, the back and forth continued and the score was again knotted up heading into the final frame, this time at 50 apiece.That’s when Clay County foul trouble came into play, as Jake Ashlock fouled out with just over three minutes remaining and Silk followed suit seconds later. With their lineup depleted and trailing, the Bulldogs were forced to start fouling.The Yellow Jackets were true from the line and iced the eight-point victory to down the Dawgs for the first time in 12 tries.DAWGS (74)-Silk 23, Kimes 15, Woodcock 14, B.J. Emberton 5, Mason Sharp 5, Ashlock 4.