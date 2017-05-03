Cumberland Run, Archery and Catfish tourneys highlight local slate of events for the first weekend in May 2017

CLAY COUNTY-If residents or visitors here are looking for something to do this weekend, they should have no problem finding it.

Several events are planned beginning with the annual Cumberland Run classic car cruise-in on the courthouse square Saturday, the 4th Annual Bobby Massingille Memorial Catfish Classic at Horse Creek Dock the same day, and the Tuckasee State Qualifying Archery Shoot Saturday and Sunday at Donaldson Park.

Forecasts depicted beautiful spring weather to come setting the stage for the following:

Cumberland Run

CELINA-Classic cars are set to roll onto the courthouse square here this Saturday, May 6 as Cumberland Run 2017 comes to town for the eighth-straight year and organizers are excited about the upcoming event.

“Celina is starting off the month of May with a bang,” they said. “The first Saturday in May is the highlight of the year for classic vehicle owners and fans for the Upper-Cumberland region of Tennessee and Kentucky.

“Each year the Run has drawn more vehicles and spectators, and this year is shaping up to be the best yet.”

Organizers explained inquiries about the 8th Annual event have been coming in from Nashville, Knoxville, and as far away as Louisville, KY. Besides that, they said past shows have always attracted participants from neighboring counties in Kentucky and Tennessee.

“As always any special vehicle from the oldest to the newest will be welcome, including trucks and motorcycles,” they said. “All Clay Countians are encouraged to bring their pride and joy to the square and become a part of this fast growing tradition.”

Registration begins at 3 p.m., with the first 100 registrants guaranteed an event t-shirt. All participants receive a dash plaque, and door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the show.

The Historic Clay County Courthouse will also be open for anyone who would like to tour the “grand old building,” and various businesses will remain open during the cruise-in, including antique stores, restaurants, and craft stores.

For more information, call 243-3464, e-mail [email protected] , or visit https://www.facebook.com/CumberlandRun/.

Catfish Classic

CELINA-The 4th Annual Bobby Massingille Memorial Catfish Classic and Fish Fry will be held here at Horse Creek Dock this weekend to benefit the East 52 Volunteer Fire Department and to memorialize one of the founders of the department.

The fishing tournament will feature a $20-per-man entry fee and will begin on Friday, May 5 and end with a weigh-in at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Catfish may be taken by any legal means (rod/reel, noodles, trot lines, limb lines, etc.) and there is no limit to how many people fish together in one boat.

Prizes will be given for the top three heaviest catfish with an overall champion being named. All fish caught will be kept for the fish fry to follow Saturday evening—which is open to all interested in enjoying a catfish meal in return for a donation to the fire department.

Archery shoot

CELINA-A Tuckasee State Qualifying Archery Shoot will be held here Saturday and Sunday at Donaldson Park for both youth and adults.

The shoot is a Tennessee Archery Shooters Association (TN ASA) Federation event and will serve as the TN State S3DA Championship.

“This is going to be an exciting day,” an organizer said on the TN ASA Federation’s Facebook page. “We are opening up a range for ‘fun’ for the kids that are not yet S3DA members (and) we have a barbecue vendor, climbing wall, other TWRA kid-friendly activities, canoe runs, fish hatchery tours, and more.

“If you are not familiar with S3DA, this will be a great opportunity to come meet area coaches and see what this exciting kids archery club is all about!”

For more information about the event, call 270-427-7456.