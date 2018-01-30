CCHS teams sweep Gordonsville

Arms scores

1000th point

By THOMAS P. WEAVER

HORIZON Editor

CELINA-The Clay County High School basketball teams swept District 6-A foe Gordonsville here last Friday night in their only action of the week, after inclement weather postponed their road trip to Jackson County to Thursday, February 8.

The Lady Bulldogs dominated the Tigerettes 55-23, while the Dawgs had to come from behind in the fourth quarter to claim their 57-52 victory over the Tigers.

The girls blew away their competition to improve to 11-8 overall and 5-3 in-conference, behind a game-high 21 points from junior Kenzie Arms—and the first two of those were historic.

Arms entered the contest a pair shy of the 1,000-mark and she got them on the Lady Dawgs’ opening trip down the floor.

She caught the ball on the perimeter, pump-faked, drove the lane, and finished with her left hand to join the elite club. Arms then poured in on the remainder of the night to secure the blowout victory.

On the boy’s side, it took consistent scoring from all five starters to battle back for their win—which improved their record to 13-6 overall and 6-2 in the district.

BACK ON-Junior Landen Woodcock found his stroke again with 17 points vs. Gordonsville. (photo courtesy Nancy McClain)[/caption]Junior Landen Woodcock led the way with 17, but his classmates B.J. Emberton (14), Gavin Silk (11), and Heath Kimes (8), along with sophomore Jake Ashlock (7), also played big roles in the comeback.

Both teams were set to travel to Hartsville Tuesday night (after HORIZON press time) to take on Trousdale County, before making the trip up to Byrdstown Friday night to face Pickett County in a contest carried live through the Horizon Sports Network’s Game of the Week coverage at www.dalehollowhorizon.com.

Lady Bulldogs…..……….55

Gordonsville…………..….23

Gordonsville made things interesting early, but the Lady Dawgs imposed their will in the second quarter and went on to route the Tigerettes 55-23 here last Friday night.

After Arms made history on the first basket of the game, Gordonsville built a 12-7 lead late in the first. That’s when Clay County closed out the opening frame with 6-0 run, to reclaim a 13-12 advantage heading into the second stanza.

There, Arms dominated with nine of her game-high 21, senior Karha Butterworth found her mark from behind the arc for three of her eight on the night, and everyone else followed suit, helping the Lady Dawgs outpace the Tigerettes 16-5 in the period.

Clay County led 29-17 at the break, quickly got their margin out to 20 in the third, and went on to claim the 32-point blowout conference victory.

LADY DAWGS (55)-Arms 21, Butterworth 8, Brittany Boone 7, Rachel Copass 6, Katie Arms 5, Taylor Strong 4, Hannah Raines 4.

Bulldogs…………………..57

Gordonsville…………..….52

After trailing the entire game, the Dawgs found their groove with a 12-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to complete a 57-52 come-from-behind victory over Gordonsville here last Friday night.

Ashlock sparked the spurt with a bucket, Kimes scored twice, and Woodcock drained a pair of threes to put Clay County up 49-41, before the sequence came to an end with a Tiger free throw and 3:20 left in the contest.

Gordonsville did cut the Bulldog advantage back to two with two minutes remaining, but Silk, Woodcock, and Emberton iced the five-point victory down the stretch.

Woodcock finished with a game-high 17 points, Emberton had 14, and Silk added 11 in the victory.

Before the decisive run, the Dawgs got doubled up 14-7 in the first, with Silk scoring all of Clay County’s points in the opening period.

Then in the second, back-to-back threes from Emberton and Woodcock, along with a layup by Kimes, cut the Tiger lead to four (23-19)—but Gordonsville responded to go up 30-22 at the break.

In the third, Clay County chipped away and got as close as one twice. An Ashlock and-one made it 32-31 at the 2:30-mark and a nice drive from Emberton gave the Dawgs another chance to take the lead, but the Tigers bowed up to carry a 39-35 advantage into the fourth.

A basket apiece to open the final frame made it 41-37, before Clay County made their run and held on for the five-point conference win.

DAWGS (57)-Woodcock 17, Emberton 14, Silk 11, Kimes 8, Ashlock 7.