Girls team advances to State,

along with Strode individually



COOKEVILLE-The Clay County High School (CCHS) girls golf team won the region championship here at the Golden Eagle Golf Club to advance to the state championship.—both accomplishments a first in school history for women’s golf.Dalton Strode, from the CCHS men’s team, also advanced to the state competition after a third-place overall finish in region play. Strode is the first boy to reach state play in school history.The girls team, who also finished as district champs, includes Morgan Stewart, Kendal Johnson, Kama Johnson, Kindal Roberts, and Audrey Haston. Stewart played her way to a first overall district finish, a first in school history, and scored second lowest in overall region play, another first in school history.The team, and Strode as an individual, will compete September 26 and 27 for state honors at Willow Brook Golf Course in Manchester, TN.Eli Watson also came close to making the state tournament, taking a playoff for the spot to four holes, before being eliminated.The mens’ team, including Strode, Watson, BJ Emerton, Cale McBride, Matt White, Clark Donaldson, and Gabe Henson, took runner-up honors in both the district and region brackets marking a new high for CCHS mens’ golf.