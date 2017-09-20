CELINA-Funeral services for Cecil Clayton Cravin Anderson of Celina were conducted at 10:00 a.m. Monday September 18, at Hall Funeral Home with Bro. Rick Lewis officiating. Interment followed in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Allons. At the request of the family, expressions may take the form of contributions to the Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery Fund in memory of Cecil.

Cecil Clayton Cravin Anderson, age 53, passed away Thursday, September 14, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville. He was

born April 23, 1964, in Livingston, the son of Cecil Ray and Ruby Maxfield Anderson. He worked as a dispatcher for area police departments. He was preceded in death by his father, Cecil Ray Anderson; his paternal grandparents, Rossie and Maggie Anderson; his maternal grandparents, John and Pearl Maxfield; his uncles, Frank, Cullom, Grady and John E. Maxfield, Lecil Anderson, Glenn Poindexter, and Holland Brannon; his aunts, Ruth Phipps, Irene Mabry, Maggie Hahn, Kelly Renner, Mary Lovely, Maxie Maxfield, and Hazel Williams.

Cecil is survived by his mother, Ruby Anderson, of Celina; the mother of his children, Melissa Anderson, of Celina; one daughter, Caitlin Anderson, of Celina; two granddaughters, Khloe and Kamiron Anderson, both of Celina; two nieces, Hannah and Rachel Hunter, both of Cookeville; one sister, Anita Hunter, of Cookeville; his uncles, Rossie Lee Anderson and Jerry Anderson, both of Celina; his aunts, Mamie Poindexter, of Celina; Ella Mae Kurr, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dorothy Brennan, of Moss, Lucille Sherlls, of Moss, and Mable Barnes, of Indiana; other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.