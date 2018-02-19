Celina given $100K grant

CELINA-State Senator Mark Pody and Representative Kelly Keisling recently announced the city here will receive $100,000 in a Commercial Facade Improvement Grant through Community Development Block Grant (CBDG) funds administered by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (ECD), and an informational meeting for those interested in taking advantage of the downtown revitalization grant has been set.



“I am very pleased that Celina is receiving this grant,” Pody said. “Downtown Celina is the heartbeat of the city, and I look forward to seeing the improvements made possible through these funds.”



The grant will be used to improve commercial buildings downtown, with 20 buildings having the potential for improvements. Grants can be used for improvements including new awnings and signs, painting, windows and doors, brick repair and other upgrades.“This announcement is great news for our community,” Keisling said. “It will help us modernize our buildings and create a new energy among residents who live in our historic city.”

The City of Celina and the ThreeStar committee have previously administered two smaller Downtown Revitalization grants, but none of this size, according to local ThreeStar chairman Doug Young.

“Celina was one of only five communities across the state to receive this particular grant to help improve commercial facades in the city limits over the next couple of years,” Young said. “We encourage all owners or managers of retail businesses within the city limits who might be interested in improving the exterior appearance of their building to attend this meeting.”

Additional information can be obtained by contacting members of the Celina Revitalization Committee: Greg and Elizabeth Burch, Thomas Watson, Joey Rich, Tonya Spears, Kevin Donaldson or Doug Young.