CELINA-An election that will decide the aldermen and a new mayor for the city government here will be held June 6, according to the official notice on page 3 of this week’s HORIZON.

The notice also states that the qualifying deadline to run for those offices is March 21, 2017 at noon.

Citizens wishing to vote in this election must register by May 8 at the election office in the Clay County Community Center at 145 Cordell Hull Drive. Regular office hours are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Early voting will begin in the election office May 18 through June 1, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed for lunch from 12 noon – 1 p.m. Voting times on Saturday will be 9 a.m. -12 p.m. The office will be closed May 29th for Memorial Day.

The city is certain to have a new mayor since current mayor Willie Kerr’s announcement that he will not be a candidate for re-election.