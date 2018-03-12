Clay County chosen for special assistance

Over 70 people, including state-level officials from various agencies, local volunteers and elected officials, gathered at the Clay County Government Complex on Wednesday, February 14 to discuss goals for the community and how the statewide ThreeStar and Economic and Community Development departments might help Clay County. Clay County is one of only three counties statewide chosen to receive this special assistance, and was the first county in the state to host one of these special meetings. Jody Sliger, statewide head of the ThreeStar program, was the facilitator of the meeting. (Photo courtesy Clay County Chamber of Commerce)