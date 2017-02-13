CELINA-The 11th annual Father Daughter date nights set for Saturday, February 18 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Clay County High School (CCHS) cafeteria.

The event is presented by the CCHS golf booster club and the school’s chapter of FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) and includes a buffet dinner, dancing, and other fun for the attendees.

Tickets are available at the CCHS office (931-243-2340), Hermitage Springs school office, and at Bank of Celina and Macon Bank and Trust in Celina until February 4th. More information is also available by calling 931-239-2361 or 931-397-3146.

The cost is $35 per couple and an additional $20 for additional daughters. Substitute fathers are welcome to attend as escorts.

Each daughter in attendance will also receive a photograph and a commemorative T-shirt.