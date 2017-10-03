Members of the Clay County FFA chapter participated in FFA leadership camp this past July at Camp Clements in Doyle, Tennessee. Several members were recognized for their achievements throughout the week having been awarded bronze, silver, and gold leadership awards. Garrett Franklin, Clay County FFA chapter president and Middle Tennessee Regional Secretary, was elected as Camp Counsel Vice President and won first place in the Camp Quiz Contest. Abby Coons, Garrett Franklin, Katie Mays, and Allie Emberton competed in the Camp Quiz Bowl. All members participated in a variety of activities throughout the week designed to strengthen leadership skills and teamwork among chapter members.