Clay County hosts rival Livingston to tip off basketball season next Tuesday

CELINA-It’s that time again!

Both the Clay County Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs will tip off their seasons here next Tuesday, night, November 14, at Clay County High School, and they are doing it against one of their arch rivals—Livingston Academy.

After taking several seasons off, the rivalry with the Hogeye was renewed last year, but was played down the road in Livingston—where both Clay County teams fell in defeat.

This season, the Class AA Wildcats and Lady Wildcats will make the 20-mile trip northwest, where the black-and-gold will be anxiously waiting to seek revenge and tip off their season.

The girls game starts at 6 p.m., with the boys to follow, and they both can also be heard on WLIV 104.7 FM radio or streamed online at wlivradio.com.

See a related story about upcoming Horizon Sports Network coverage of Clay County basketball and next week’s newspaper for a season preview of both the Dawgs and Lady Dawgs.