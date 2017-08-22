CELINA-Overton County native Edwin Garrett recently presented a copy of his new book, “They Said It Their Way”, to the Clay County Library.

Just released by Fideli Publishing of Martinsville, IN the book is a collection of old sayings and by-words and has been proclaimed “The Official Tennessee Book of By-words and Old Sayings.”

Garrett was also the special guest of the Clay County Corner radio show August 17, 2017.

The program can be heard here.

If you like “old timey” stuff and enjoy talking about the past or just reminiscing about the old days, meet Garrett at the signing or listen to Clay County Corner. Incidentally, he’s almost a Clay Countian;

he lives on Highway 52 just four miles from the Clay County line.