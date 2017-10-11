Clay County Library to host trick-or-treaters
By JUDITH CUTRIGHT
Director of Library Services
The Clay County Public Library will welcome all trickortreaters to stop in the library
from 3:00 until 4:30 on Tuesday, October 31.
The library will be closing at 12:30 on Friday, November 10 and be closed on Saturday,
November 11 for Veteran’s Day.
The library will be celebrating Amnesty Month during November. All fines will be
forgiven on any late material that is returned during the month of November. Please
check around your home for any books or movies that may belong to the library, and
drop them off so others may use them. If you are unsure if you have everything
returned, please talk to one of the library staff and we can check your account. There
are several ways to contact us. Our telephone is (931) 2433442. Our email address
is [email protected] If you have the internet at home, you can also connect to
our website at https://sites.google.com/site/claycountypubliclibrary/
New to the library this week are “Where We Belong” by Lynn Austin, “These Healing
Hills” by Ann Gabhart, and “All She Left Behind” by Jane Kirkpatrick. New westerns
include “The Jensen Brand” by William W. Johnstone and “Reckoning at Lansing’s
Ferry” by Lauran Paine. New nonfiction titles include “Scott’s Gulf” by Senator Howard
Baker, and “English for Everyone: English Grammar Guide”.
New to the library on DVD include “What Comes Around”, “Desperado”, “Die Hard
Collection”, “Absolute Zero”, “Days of Thunder”, “Practical Magic”, “Doctor Who”, “The
Flash”, “Chicago Fire: Season 5”, “Chicago PD: Season 4”, “Beauty and the Beast”,
“The Vampire Diaries Season 4”, and “The Vampire Diaries Season 5”. Come in and
check us out!
Quote of the Week: “There is not such a cradle of democracy upon the earth as the
Free Public Library, this republic of letters, where neither rank, office, nor wealth
receives the slightest consideration.” Andrew Carnegie