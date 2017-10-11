By JUDITH CUTRIGHT

Director of Library Services

The Clay County Public Library will welcome all trick­or­treaters to stop in the library

from 3:00 until 4:30 on Tuesday, October 31.

The library will be closing at 12:30 on Friday, November 10 and be closed on Saturday,

November 11 for Veteran’s Day.

The library will be celebrating Amnesty Month during November. All fines will be

forgiven on any late material that is returned during the month of November. Please

check around your home for any books or movies that may belong to the library, and

drop them off so others may use them. If you are unsure if you have everything

returned, please talk to one of the library staff and we can check your account. There

are several ways to contact us. Our telephone is (931) 243­3442. Our e­mail address

is [email protected] If you have the internet at home, you can also connect to

our website at https://sites.google.com/site/claycountypubliclibrary/

New to the library this week are “Where We Belong” by Lynn Austin, “These Healing

Hills” by Ann Gabhart, and “All She Left Behind” by Jane Kirkpatrick. New westerns

include “The Jensen Brand” by William W. Johnstone and “Reckoning at Lansing’s

Ferry” by Lauran Paine. New nonfiction titles include “Scott’s Gulf” by Senator Howard

Baker, and “English for Everyone: English Grammar Guide”.

New to the library on DVD include “What Comes Around”, “Desperado”, “Die Hard

Collection”, “Absolute Zero”, “Days of Thunder”, “Practical Magic”, “Doctor Who”, “The

Flash”, “Chicago Fire: Season 5”, “Chicago PD: Season 4”, “Beauty and the Beast”,

“The Vampire Diaries Season 4”, and “The Vampire Diaries Season 5”. Come in and

check us out!

Quote of the Week: “There is not such a cradle of democracy upon the earth as the

Free Public Library, this republic of letters, where neither rank, office, nor wealth

receives the slightest consideration.” Andrew Carnegie