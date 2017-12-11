Clay County Partnership Chamber of Commerce launches recently updated website

The Clay County Partnership Chamber of Commerce last week launched an updated website as part of a project that took several months.

“The chamber has had a good, informative website for many years,” said chamber director Kevin Donaldson, “but we felt it was time for a bit of an update.

“You have always been able to find out a lot about Clay County on the chamber website, and that’s not changed,” he said. “We’ve just updated and streamlined things quite a bit. Hopefully, it’ll be easier to navigate now, especially on mobile devices, where most studies show more than 50 percent of your visitors will see you.”

The chamber website also serves as the Clay County and City of Celina government site. Visitors can now see the tab for that information on the home page, where it took an additional click in the past.

Much of the former website information has been retained, but there’s quite a bit of new information on there, too. There’s more Dale Hollow Lake material, and other new information. The calendar of events has been revamped, and the chamber asks that you submit your event to be included there.

“We want to make the calendar a place people check out to see what’s going on in Clay County,” Donaldson said. “You can contact us through the website, call us at 243-3338, or e-mail us at [email protected] to include your event.

“We’ll be starting a blog on the site very soon, where you can get up-to-date news on what’s going on at the chamber and other areas of Clay County,” Donaldson said. “You can expect regular changes on the site in different ways, so we hope you’ll visit us often to see what they are.”

The chamber site also has a listing for county churches, which is incomplete. Churches who want to be included on that list can e-mail the chamber with their basic information.

The chamber site also includes a link on every page to a local weather station, complete with local conditions, and a detailed weather forecast. “You’ll find the conditions just off the square right here in Celina – not Cookeville, Glasgow or Crossville,” Donaldson said.

The chamber website address remains the same – www.dalehollowlake.org.