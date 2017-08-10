Celina-People here are working to prevent Type 2 diabetes together with the PreventT2 lifestyle change program offered by the Clay County Health Department.

Guided by a trained lifestyle coach, groups of participants are learning the skills they need to make lasting changes to improve their health such as losing a modest amount of weight, being more physically active and managing stress.

People with pre-diabetes, those with higher-than-normal blood glucose (sugar) levels, are five to 15 times more likely to develop Type 2 diabetes than those with normal blood glucose levels. In fact, many people with pre-diabetes can be diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes within five years.

“One in three American adults has pre-diabetes, so the need for prevention has never been greater,” said Clay County Health Department’s Jessica Randolph, NP. “The PreventT2 program offers a proven approach to preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes through modest lifestyle changes made with the support of a coach and one’s peers.”

Participants learn how to eat healthy, add physical activity to their routine, manage stress, stay motivated and solve problems that can get in the way of healthy changes. PreventT2 groups meet for a year, weekly for the first six months, then once or twice a month for the second six months to maintain healthy lifestyle changes. The program’s group setting provides a supportive environment with people who are facing similar challenges and trying to make the same changes. Together participants celebrate their successes and find ways to overcome obstacles.

PreventT2 is part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program, led by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is proven to prevent or delay the onset of Type 2 diabetes. The local program meets at the Clay County Health Department on Tuesdays from 3pm-4pm starting August 1. This program is at no cost for the participants.

PreventT2 is based on research that showed people with pre-diabetes who lost five to seven percent of their body weight (10 to 14 pounds for a 2DD-pound person) by making modest changes reduced their risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 58 percent.

“Small changes can add up to a big difference,” added Randolph. “Working with a trained lifestyle coach who provides guidance, PreventT2 participants are making lasting changes together.”

People are more likely to have pre-diabetes and Type 2 diabetes if they:

· Are 45 years of age or older;

· Are overweight;

· Have a family history of Type 2 diabetes;

· Are physically active fewer than three times per week; or

· Have been diagnosed with gestational diabetes during pregnancy or gave birth to a baby weighing more than nine pounds.

To participate in the Clay County PreventT2 program, one must have a diagnosis of pre-diabetes or take the risk assessment screening. To learn more or to enroll, call Clay County Health Department at 931-243-2651.