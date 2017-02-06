CLAY COUNTY-A comprehensive collection of names and photos of the men and women from Clay County who have served their country as members of the military, in war and in times of peace, is now available in book form.

The publication includes over 4,000 names and photos of those who served from 1776 through 2016 and is the first such book about Clay County’s service veterans.

Persons who made a prepaid purchase may pick up their book at the Clay County Library. Copies for sale are available at the Bank of Celina, Macon Bank and Trust-Celina branch, and at the Chamber of Commerce.

It is also available by mail. Send your check for $20 to Clay County Veterans History Book, P.O Box 242, Celina, TN 38551.