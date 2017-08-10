CLAY COUNTY-Residents here and across the Upper Cumberland could be eligible for help towards paying their electric bills thanks to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) through the Upper Cumberland Human Resources Agency (UCHRA), according to UCHRA executive director Luke Collins.

“Good news for citizens of the Upper Cumberland area who are struggling to pay their utility bills,” Collins announced recently. “With these funds in the coming year, UCHRA will be able to provide utility assistance to low income households.”

The UCHRA is now taking LIHEAP applications for the new program year. LIHEAP is a federally funded program administered by the Tennessee Housing Development Agency, designed to assist low income households in meeting home energy needs and is intended to supplement energy costs for those eligible households. Priority for service is not “first come, first served;” rather, it is based upon a point system.

Documentation of all household income will be required for the application process. This includes paystubs for eight current weeks if paid weekly, four paystubs if paid bi-weekly or bi-monthly, current Social Security or Pension Award Letters, or an unemployment benefit letter.

If self-employed, an applicant will need to provide a tax return for the previous year. Applicants must also provide a copy of 12 months of the household’s electric and/or gas bills. Proof of all Social Security numbers is required for all household members. A valid driver’s license or photo ID is required from the applicant only. Some additional documentation may also be required to process applications.

Assistance provided to households ranges from $300-$600 depending upon the applicant’s total points. Once an application has been submitted, the applicant will be notified by mail within 90 day of the status of their application.

Households awarded assistance are required to continue paying their energy bills until the awarded payment has been received by its designated utility provider.

The UCHRA Clay County office is located at 500 Dow Avenue, Celina, TN and can be reached by calling 931-243-3674.