Coell Smith, 82

CELINA-Funeral Services for Coell Smith, also known as Smitty, of Columbus IN and Moss, TN were held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 23, 2017 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home with Dale Reagan officiating and interment followed in the Union Hill Cemetery. Neal Smith, Billy Brooks, Troy Smith, Jack Smith, Steve Bailey and Mark Bridges served as active pall bearers whiles Barry Anderson, Kerry Wilkerson, Shannon Hatcher and Shawn Hatcher served as honorary pallbearers.

Coell Smith, also known as Smitty, age 81, died peacefully on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville surrounded by his loving family.

Coell was born in Clay County on Saturday, December 22, 1935 to the late, Vancil, best known as Dink, and Mae (York) Smith. Coell is also preceded in death by his infant twin sister; sisters Linda Anderson, Kat Wilkerson; brother Donnie Smith. Throughout his life he was first a husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He served in many roles including serving his country in the United States Army and was also a dedicated Mason for more than 45 years. Coell was the business owner and operator of Smith’s Wrecker Service for 37 years. Coell united in marriage with Anna Belle Cunningham on May 15, 1957 and from there a treasured family was formed. Coell took great delight in his hobbies and loved his trucks but his greatest pleasure was spending beloved time with his great-grandchildren, his pride and joy.

Survivors include his devoted wife Anna Belle Smith of Columbus, IN and Moss, TN; daughter Shelia Lyle of Edinburg, IN; step-daughter Diane Rice of Englewood, FL; brothers Jack (Laura Belle) Smith, Neal (Debbie) Smith all of the Union Hill Community of Clay County; sisters Gin Pharris of the Union Hill Community of Clay County, Brenda (Doug) Browning, Sherry (Jeff) George all of Red Boiling Springs; granddaughter Shana (Billy) Brooks; step grandson Justin Rice; great grandchildren Shaylee, Baylee, Macaylee Brooks as well as a host of other family and friends who mourn his passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.