Clay County, TN-Minutes from the December meeting of the Clay County commissioners show that the commission unanimously voted to “change the number of school board members from ten (10) to five (5) members….” The motion was made by Bryan Coons and seconded by Parish Wright. All members present voted aye.

The action took place during a regular scheduled meeting on December 7. According to the minutes commissioners present were Parrish Wright, Denzil Cherry, Dorothy Forney, Timmy Boles, Winton Young, Jerry Rhoton, Liz Boles, Billy Maxwell and Bryan Coons. Commissioner absent was Timmie Scott.

The minutes also note “Commissioner Wright made a statement and wanted to make it clear that this resolution was not put into place for any personal reasons towards any and/or all of the school board members.”

After the vote Clay County mayor Dale Reagan explained to commissioners “this said passed resolution will be forwarded on to both State Senator Mae Beavers and State Representative Kelly Keisling for them to take before the General Assembly,” minutes said.

