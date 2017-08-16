CELINA-Funeral Services for Corman Cornell Baxter of Celina were held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Upton-Hay Funeral Home with Dennis Miller officiating. Interment followed in the Moss Cemetery. Lee Baxter, Lewis Baxter, Matthew Baxter, Ethan Baxter, James Baxter and Saylor Walden served as pallbearers.

Mr. Corman Cornell Baxter, age 81, passed away on Monday, August 7, 2017 at the Celina Health & Rehabilitation Center in Celina.

Cornell was born Thursday, September 19, 1935 in Clay County to the late Paul and Iva (Hestand) Baxter. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by sister Claudine Beasley and 3 infant siblings. Throughout his life, Carl served in many roles but being a father, brother, and friend were especially important to him. In addition to spending many of his adult years as a saw mill worker, Cornell was also a Star Carrier for the United States Post Office and was active as an Army National Guardsman.

He is survived by sons Lewis Baxter of Hestand, KY, Leslie Baxter of Alimo and Lee (Kim) Baxter of Livingston; brother Jimmy Neal Baxter of Moss; sister Carol Bledsoe of Tompkinsville, KY; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren as well as a host of other family also survive.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.