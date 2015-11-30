CLAY COUNTY-The family of Daniel Ross Kyle of the Ashlock Community has chosen cremation with a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date.

Mr. Daniel Ross “Danny” Kyle, age 72, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2015 at the Cumberland River Hospital in Celina.

Daniel Ross Kyle was born in Anderson, Indiana on August 07, 1943 to the late Harold Gail and Lillian (Dowmen) Kyle.

Danny was preceded in death by daughter Victoria Dawn Kyle. He was employed by General Motors for over 30 years, participated in the American Legion, and was an avid horse enthusiast.

Danny is survived by wife Wanda Kyle of the Ashlock Community; daughters Roxanna (Brad) Craig of Anderson, IN, Dana Kyle of Sheridan, Montana, and Misty Lynn Kyle of Anderson, IN; step-son Richard Welker of Celina; brother Gary (Jeanne) Kyle of Indianapolis, IN; sister Donna (Steven) Gregg of Pendleton, IN; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 13 step-grandchildren; 3 step-great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home.