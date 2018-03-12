Dayton Green, 84

CELINA-Funeral Services for Dayton Mars Green of Celina were held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 26, 2018 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Bro. Michael Stinson officiated and interment followed in the Macedonia Cemetery. Joe Donald Bailey, Greg Meadows, Lynnie Gilbert, Larry McLerran, Todd Strong and Bobby Dan McCoin served as active pallbearers.

Mr. Dayton Mars Green, age 84, passed away on Friday, February 23, 2018 at the Celina Health & Rehabilitation Center in Celina.

Dayton was born in Clay County on Sunday, June 25, 1933 to the late Willard and Effie (Rich) Green. Dayton was a very kind hard-working man who served in many roles. Dayton worked as the owner of Celina Auto Sales for most of his adult life. He also served in the United States Army. Dayton married the love of his life, Louise Abney, in 1955 and into their union two sons, Freddie and Gary, were born. Dayton was a Christian and a member of Macedonia Church.

Dayton is survived by his loving wife Louise Green of Moss; sons Freddie Green of Celina, Gary (Sherry) Green of Pea Ridge; sister Geraldine Scoby of Bowling Green, KY; as well as many of other family and friends who also mourn his passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.