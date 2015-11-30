CELINA-Funeral Services for Durell Ashlock of Pea Ridge were held on Thursday, November 19th at 1 PM from the Chapel of the Hall Funeral Home. Bro. Ken Miller officiated. The interment followed in the Rock Springs Cemetery in Pea Ridge. The mules and wagon were driven by Johnny “Red” Key. Steve Webb, Robin Groce, William Marcom, Chase Stephens, Barry Roach, Doyle Thompson, Donnie Scott, and Lonnie Scott served as pallbearers. The honorary pallbearers were David Pigg, B. R. Raines, Nathan Key, and Dusty Adams. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Rock Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Edward Durell “The Duke” Ashlock, age 76, passed away at the Cumberland River Hospital in Celina on Tuesday, November 17, 2015.

Edward Durell Ashlock was born on Christmas Day, 1938, along with twin sister Wynell, to the late Marvin Ellis and Lucy Edith (Colson) Ashlock.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by brother Robert Thomas Ashlock; sisters Geneva Maxie Johnson and Vonda Elise Cherry. Durell was a member of the Church of Christ and worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.

Duke is survived by ex-wife Betty L. (Rich) Ashlock of Celina; son Mark Edward (Lori) Ashlock of Celina; daughters Donna (Tony) Choate of Jamestown, Judy (Jerry) Lancaster of Rickman; sisters Wynell (Gary) Thimsen of Urbanna, VA, Joyce Lacy of Richmond, VA; sister-in-Law Artie Ashlock of Celina; very special friend Charlotte Scott of Celina; grandchildren Haley Choate, Jake, Marlee, and Bella Ashlock, and Rachael (Anthony) Smith; 5 great granchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; and a host of family and friends also survive.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home.