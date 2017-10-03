CELINA-The 9th Annual Clay County Fall Fest Chili Cook-Off is scheduled for next Saturday, October 14 on the courthouse square here with activities in addition to the cook-off to include live music, a bounce house, a guess the pumpkin weight contest, and a best decorated booth competition. Food and concessions will also be available.

The first place chili chef will win $500 and bragging rights to the best chili in the county.

Contestant entry forms are available at the senior citizen’s center, where detailed competition guidelines and information can be obtained.

“Traditional Red Chili” will be the fare of the day, defined by the competition rules as “any kind of meat or combination of meat, cooked with various spices and other ingredients.” Official judges will cast their vote based on “good flavor, texture, consistency, blend of spices and color,” the rules say.

The cook-off will allow chili-lovers to sample a wide variety of recipes, and to cast a vote for their favorite. Tasting kits will be sold, allowing samplers to get a taste from all the cook-off contestants. The kit includes a commemorative bowl, spoon, napkin and voting ballot. Sampling will begin after contestants have turned in their chili for judging at 11:30 a.m. and winners will be announced at 2 p.m.

This event is now coordinated by the Clay County Senior Center with proceeds to benefit local seniors.

For additional information call the Senior Citizen Center at 931-243-3467.