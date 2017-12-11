Gladys Thompson, 83

CELINA-Funeral services for Gladys Thompson of Celina were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 12 at Hall Funeral Home. Caleb Burnette officiated and interment followed in the Donaldson Cemetery of Celina.

Gladys “Gan” Thompson, age 83, passed away Wednesday, November 8, 2017, at her home in Celina. She was born March 6, 1934, in Clay County, to the late Raymond McMillan and Mattie Belle Poindexter Williams. She worked at the Osh Kosh garment factory in Celina for several years, and was a member of the Celina Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lecil Thompson and several brothers and sisters.

“Gan” is survived by son Danny (Carol) Thompson of Palmyra, MO; daughter Lynne (Andrew) Wright of Celina; grandsons Shawn (Tracy) Thompson of Tampa, FL, Tanner (Marlee) Thompson of New London, MO, Ethan Wright, Will Wright both of Celina; granddaughters Ashley (Brad) McDonald of St. Louis, MO, Audra Wright of Celina; great-grandsons Alec Thompson of

Tampa, FL, Titus Thompson of New London, MO; special friend Brenda Roach of Celina; other relatives and many friends.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.