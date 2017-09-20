CELINA-Funeral Services for Hazel Mae Burnette of Celina were held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at the Celina Church of Christ with Dennis Miller and Caleb Burnette officiating. Interment followed in the Fitzgerald Cemetery. William Bailey, David Bailey, Taylor Brown, Joseph Burnette, Trent Boles, Ryan Lacy and Steven Lacy served as pallbearers.

Ms. Hazel Mae Burnette, age 87, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2017 at the Cumberland River Hospital in Celina surrounded by her devoted family.

Hazel was born Sunday, March 16, 1930 in Caraway, AK to the late Arley Ephrum and Allie Mae Scott. Other than her parents Hazel was preceded in death by her brothers, Harry, Bob, Bill and Arley, Jr. Scott and her sister, Ruby Drummond. She was also preceded in death by her adoring husband, William Roy Burnette. Hazel united in marriage with Roy on October 4, 1947 and unto their union 4 children were born. Throughout her life Hazel served in many roles but being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend was especially important to her. Hazel and her husband, Roy were business owners for 47 years and gained the reputation of being very kind and generous. Hazel was a faithful member of the Celina Church of Christ.

Hazel is survived 2 sons, William Roy Burnette, Jr., better known as Butch and wife, Joan, Gerald Lee Burnette and wife, Donna; 2 daughters, Susan Starr Burnette-Bailey and Tiffany Dawn Burnette-Brown and husband, Steve; 12 grandchildren, William Joseph Burnette and wife, Heather, Amanda Joy Spivey and husband, Kelly, Robert Stephen Lacy, Phillip Ryan Lacy and wife, Amanda, Gretchen Lee Chase and husband, Jay, Tara Amber Roberts and husband, Matt, Caleb King Burnette and wife, Ashley, William Kenneth Bailey, David Barton Bailey, Scott Allen Brown, Allie Starr Boles and husband, Trent and Taylor Clay Brown; 20 Great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jeffrey, Jacob, Katie, Kaylee, Martina, Kendall, Myles, Morgan, Connor, Olivia, Savanna, Gabe, Benjamin, Maeleia Mae, Eli, Isaiah, Ezekial, Braxton and Bryce; 1 sister, Maxine Harpe; special adopted neighbors and friends, Donald, Carol Sue, Dustin and Brandon Collins; her faithful dog, Spike as well as a host of friends also mourn her passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home.