CELINA-Funeral Services for Herman Lee Goolsby of Hilham were conducted at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 24, at Hall Funeral Home. Jerry Anderson officiated. Interment followed in Emerton Cemetery.

Herman Lee Goolsby, age 68, passed away Saturday, September 23, 2017, at Cumberland River Hospital in Celina. He was born November 30, 1948, in Clay County. He was a member of the Church of God, and worked as a packer for the Rudy’s Farm Company in Nashville. He was preceded in death by his wife Lola Jean Goolsby; father Harold Goolsby; birth mother Mary Rose Hylton; grandparents; mother Willie Sherrell; brother Ernest Goolsby.

Herman is survived by stepson Billy W. Spears of Celina; half sisters Diane (Jerry) Anderson of Celina, Bonnie (Earl) Alley of Whiteland, Indiana; half brother Bruce (Judy) Barnes of Indiana; other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.