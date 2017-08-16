August 16th, 2017 • Related
The 2017 Homecoming Days festival in Celina was a fun time for the many visitors and participants who enjoyed the opening ceremony, the many displays and the quilt and car shows and more.
OFFICIAL START-Homecoming Days 2017 officially kicked off in Celina on Thursday, with this year’s bell-ringer and WWII Veteran Paul White doing the honors, and continued through the weekend.
GIVING BACK-Jeff Short of the Holly Creek community won the Mighty Duck Race with duck #195 and graciously donated the $1,000 prize back to the Clay County Museum.
ON DISPLAY-The tractor parade was a highlight of the festival as all types left the show and made their way to the courthouse square.
SHOWS GALORE-Tractor, quilt, and cars made up three of the many shows and events held during the community festival.