Homecoming Days 2017 a fun time in Celina

The 2017 Homecoming Days festival in Celina was a fun time for the many visitors and participants who enjoyed the opening ceremony, the many displays and the quilt and car shows and more.

Bell ringing at Homecoming Days in Celina

OFFICIAL START-Homecoming Days 2017 officially kicked off in Celina on Thursday, with this year’s bell-ringer and WWII Veteran Paul White doing the honors, and continued through the weekend.

2017 Duck race winner, Homecoming days in Celina, TN

GIVING BACK-Jeff Short of the Holly Creek community won the Mighty Duck Race with duck #195 and graciously donated the $1,000 prize back to the Clay County Museum.

Tractor parade at Homecoming Days in Celina

ON DISPLAY-The tractor parade was a highlight of the festival as all types left the show and made their way to the courthouse square.

SHOWS GALORE-Tractor, quilt, and cars made up three of the many shows and events held during the community festival.