CELINA-With the launch of the Horizon Sports Network—a live-stream internet broadcasting affiliate of the Dale Hollow HORIZON newspaper based here, Clay County Bulldog fans will soon be able to listen to live play-by-play of every football game this season on the paper’s website: www.dalehollowhorizon.com.

“We are excited to announce the expansion of our media reach with the addition of the Horizon Sports Network,” HORIZON publisher Jon Weaver said. “We look forward to providing professional live-streamed broadcasts of Bulldog football this season and other local sports for years to come.”

Weaver explained weekly broadcasts will feature all the normal aspects of a standard radio transmission, but listeners are not geographically limited by the small reach of radio towers–because they can follow CCHS athletics from anywhere in the world using their computer, phone, or mobile device.

“And if they miss the game live, Bulldog fans can listen to the recorded archive of any contest anytime–an option not available with standard radio,” he said. “Clay County players can even go back and listen to their games being called the next day or possibly even the same night.”

Broadcasts will feature exciting play-by-play by Daniel Strong and in-depth analysis from statistician Thomas Weaver—both former Bulldogs with vast local sports knowledge who follow the program closely.

New CCHS head football coach Matt Bates showed his support for those who will be wearing the headsets and his excitement about the launch of the new network set to carry his team’s games.

“I am excited that we have two guys here in the community that want to help spread the word about sports at Clay County High School,” the former Stone Memorial offensive coordinator and first-year Bulldog coach said. “I believe this broadcast will help people enjoy the successes of CCHS sports from all over.”

Strong echoed Bates’ sentiments about the promotion of local athletes.

“This is something we’ve always wanted to do,” Strong said, “We’ve already put a lot of work into it and are looking forward to offering the best possible coverage to the athletes of Clay County.”

Weaver is the HORIZON editor and has covered the Dawgs in the newspaper for the better part of the last decade, while Strong coached the team during the same span until deciding to make the move to the broadcast booth.

“It was a no-brainer for me,” Weaver said. “I was already at the games, interviewing coaches, and doing most of the work needed for the broadcasts as a part of my newspaper duties, so why not team up with Daniel and put it into words?

“Besides, one of our goals when we started the paper was to offer quality coverage of local sports and this is another step in that direction.”

Strong and Weaver made their debut last Friday night with a broadcast of the Dawgs’ home scrimmage versus White County—which was a practice session of sorts for the duo.

“We planned on using the scrimmage as a chance to get our feet wet, so to speak, with chosen listeners, but it turned into a bit more than that,” Weaver said. “The next thing I know it was being shared on social media and we ended up with a pretty significant audience.

“With that kind of response with a non-advertised, impromptu broadcast, we are excited about the prospects of our first game coming up in Gainesboro next Friday.”

How to listen

The first official Horizon Sports Network broadcast will come on Friday, August 18, when Strong and Weaver will call this season’s opening game—featuring a clash of rivals between the Bulldogs and Jackson County.

Listeners can easily access the live feed by visiting the newspaper’s website at www.dalehollowhorizon.com—where a button, featuring the Horizon Sports Network logo (pictured with this article), at the upper right hand corner of the homepage will lead them to a live-player. There, with a single push of the play button, the broadcast will begin.

On the same page below the live-player, there is a “Game/Event archives” link for a page containing all prior broadcasts—including last Friday’s scrimmage.

See a future HORIZON newspaper for more about the Horizon Sports Network and the Bulldog football team.