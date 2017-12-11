Ida Mae Peek, 100

CELINA-Funeral Services for Ida Mae Peek of Celina were held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, November 26, 2017 at Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Kenny Westmoreland officiated and interment followed in the Monroe Cemetery. Alex Greer, David Greer, Nathan Buck, Keith Boles, Cody Garrett and T.J. Dishman served as active pallbearers while David Kerr, Mason Boles, Scotty Qualls, Chris Knowles, Austin Garret and Quentin Qualls were named honorary pallbearers.

Ms. Ida Mae Peek, age 100, passed away on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at the Overton County Nursing Home in Livingston.

Ida was born Thursday, May 10, 1917 in Little Piney to the late Willie and Lottie (Owens) Crisp. She was also preceded in death by husband Joe Peek; son Robert Peek; 10 siblings. Ida Mae Crisp united in marriage with Joe Wendell Peek and into their union one son was born. They remained married more than 50 years. Ida Mae and her beloved husband Joe Wendell were business owners of the local newspaper, The Celina Globe, and were well known for their contributions. Despite those accomplishments, Ida Mae found her greatest joy in being a wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend. Ida Mae was a Christian who faithfully attended the Celina Church of Christ until her health prevented otherwise.

Ida is survived by sister Brycie Crisp of Jamestown; several nieces and nephews as well as a host of great and great-great nieces and nephews also survive.

