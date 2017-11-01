HERMITAGE SPRINGS-Graveside Services & Interment for Imogene Anderson Reeves of Red Boiling Springs and formerly of Hermitage Springs were conducted Saturday afternoon, October 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. from the Reeves Cemetery with Jimmy Cook officiating. Her family served as her pallbearers.

Imogene Anderson Reeves, age 85, passed away Thursday morning, October 19, 2017 at the Riverview Medical Center in Carthage.

Imogene was born April 8, 1932 in Clay County the daughter of the late Eugene and Plina Newman Anderson. On September 23, 1952, she married Joe Reeves, who preceded her in death on December 7, 1973. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her son Lloyd Reeves; great-granddaughter Audrey Leigh Reeves. Imogene was a press operator for Acklin Stamping in Toledo, Ohio for many years and was a member of the Hermitage Springs Church of Christ.

Survivors include son Joe C. (Gayle) Reeves of Carthage; granddaughter Jessica (companion Rob Fitzpatrick) Reeves of Franklin; grandsons Matthew (Ashley) Reeves, Joseph (Kristen) Reeves; great-granddaughter Chloe Grace Reeves all of Cookeville.

Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs.