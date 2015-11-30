CELINA-Funeral Services for Inus Ree (Odle) Cook of Tega Cay, SC, were held 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 16, 2015 at Upton Funeral

Home. Dennis Miller officiated. Interment followed in the Moss Cemetery. Family and friends served as pallbearers. Memorials suggested to the Moss Cemetery.

Inus Ree (Odle) Cook passed away Saturday, November 14, 2015 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, SC.

She was born September 24, 1921 in Clay County to the late Ishom and Ocie (Netherton) Odle.

Other than her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Grady W. Cook who passed September 25, 2005; son Lawrence W. Larry Cook; brothers Thurman, Cledith & Truman Odle & Donald Cherry.

She worked many years for Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Michigan as an Insurance Processor, homemaker & attended a Church of Christ in the many places she lived.

She is survived by daughter-in-law Jan Cook of Fort Mill, SC; brother Dayton Cherry of Indianapolis, IN; granddaughter Kiersten (Ralph) Cummings; great-granddaughters Rebecca Smith & Caitlin Montgomery all of Fort Mill, SC; great-grandson Camden Cummings of Fort Campbell, KY.

Arrangements by Upton Funeral Home.