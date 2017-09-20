CELINA-Funeral services for Jill Ann Cox of Hilham were conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 10, at Hall Funeral Home with Bro. Jeremy Bilbrey officiating. Interment followed in the Turkeytown Cemetery in the Turkeytown Community. At the request of the family, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the William Jackson Cherry Cemetery Fund by contacting Anita Jones.

Jill Ann Cox, age 52, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2017, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville. She was born

December 22, 1964, in Gainesboro, the daughter of the late Sherman and Louise Cherry Jennings. She was married to Robert Cox, and was a member of the Body of Christ. Along with her husband, she was the owner of their construction company, where she worked as an interior designer. In addition to her parents, Jill was preceded in death by two sisters, Joy Dillon and Jeannie Holland.

Jill is survived by her husband, Robert Cox, and her daughter, Lacee Jayne Cox, both of Hilham; and a host of church children.

Arrangements by Hall Funeral Home, Celina.