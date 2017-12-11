Joyce Rayburn McCarter, 66

RED BOILING SPRINGS-Funeral Services for Joyce Rayburn McCarter of Hermitage Springs were conducted Friday afternoon, December 1, 2017 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home. Clinton Davenport officiated and interment followed in the Smith Chapel Cemetery. Honorary Pallbearer was Dylan Gross. Active pallbearers were her grandchildren and nephew.

Joyce Rayburn McCarter, age 66, passed away Tuesday evening, November 28, 2017 at the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.

Joyce was born Saturday April 21, 1951 in Monroe County, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Johnny and Ruby Coulter Rayburn. On March 15, 1969, she married William Andrew McCarter who preceded her in death on April 3, 1995. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her sisters Alease McCarter, Linda Young; brothers Arnett Rayburn, Raymond Rayburn. Joyce was a garment factory worker and a member of the New Liberty General Baptist Church in Bugtussle, KY.

Survivors include daughters Melissa Bush & companion Mark England of Red Boiling Springs, Tracy Cervantes & companion Nathan Jones of Lafayette, Tammy Stinson of Hermitage Springs, Darlene (Josh) Stafford of Red Boiling Springs; grandchildren Erin Wheeler, Lucas Wheeler, Colton Thurman, Spencer Young, Nathaniel Stinson, Ashley Young, Aleasia Stafford, Isaac Stafford; great-grandchildren Esmelia & Braylyn; sister Delphine McCarter of Leonard Community.

Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs.