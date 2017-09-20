CELINA-Funeral Services for Junior Lee Arms of the Oak Grove Community in Clay County were held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2017 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home with Roy Henson officiating. Interment followed in the Macedonia Cemetery. John Henson, Nick Hestand, Gary Head, Randall Bray, Johnny Chapman and Kyle Hollis served as pallbearers.

Mr. Junior Lee Arms, age 74, passed away on Thursday, September 7, 2017 at the Celina Health & Rehabilitation Center in Celina surrounded by his loving family.

Junior was born Friday, August 10, 1943 in Celina to the late Radford Lee and Mildred Elise (Craighead) Arms. Other than his parents Junior was preceded in death by his brother, James Harold Arms and his sister, Wilma Collins. Throughout his life Junior served in many roles but being a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend was especially important to him. Junior was a business owner for many years and was well known for his outstanding integrity. Junior was of the Celina Church of Christ faith.

Junior is survived by 2 sons, Jeffrey Arms of Red Boiling Springs and Ricky Arms and wife, Pam of Moss; 3 brothers, Lewis Arms and Johnny Arms both of Celina and David Arms and wife, Pam of Cookeville; 3 sisters, Louise Stewart and husband, Grady of Cookeville, Barbara Short and husband, Thomas of Burkesville, KY and Judy Key of Celina; 3 grandchildren, Kayla Arms, Logan Arms and Landon Arms; several nieces and nephews as well as a host of other family and friends also mourn his passing.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home.