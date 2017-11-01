CELINA-Funeral Services for Karen J. Smith of Indianapolis, IN were held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 28, 2017 at the Upton-Hay Funeral Home. Ronnie Smith, Tim Birdwell, Thomas Birdwell, Kevin Birdwell, Gabe Fox, Andrew Birdwell, Jason Birdwell, and Gabe Whitcomb served as active pall bearers.

Karen Smith, age 58, died peacefully on Friday, October 20, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Karen was born in Beech Grove, IN on Monday, June 1, 1959. Karen is preceded in death by her parents Cancel Birdwell, Estill and Genevieve Campbell. Throughout her life she was first a mother, sister and friend and served in many roles including attending the Revive the World Ministries. Karen united in marriage with Ronald Smith and unto their union one daughter was born. Karen spent many years as a laborer for the Laborers Union.

Karen is survived by her husband Ronnie Smith; daughter Mandy L. Fox of Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren Gabbi and Sterling Fox; sisters Sherrie Cannon of Greenwood, IN, Sheena Campbell of Indianapolis, IN; brothers Kevin Birdwell of Indianapolis, IN, Tim Birdwell of Tennessee, Thomas Birdwell (Cindy) of Indianapolis, IN.

Arrangements by Upton-Hay Funeral Home, Celina.