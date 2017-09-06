RED BOILING SPRINGS-Funeral Services for Kathleen Newman Copas of Hermitage Springs were conducted Saturday afternoon, September 2, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home. Jimmy Cook officiated and interment followed in the Hermitage Springs Cemetery. Her pallbearers were Brian Copas, Josh Copas, Joe Copas, Greg Rich, Jerry Copas and Brad Copas.

Kathleen Newman Copas, age 86, passed away Wednesday morning, August 30, 2017 at The Palace in Red Boiling Springs.

Kathleen was born Thursday February 26, 1931 in Clay County one of four children born to the late Tom and Maudie Johnson Newman. On July 13, 1946, she married Edmon “Ed” Frank Copas, who preceded her in death on March 5, 1995.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter Loretta Copas; son Noel “Square” Copas; granddaughter Cynthia Ann Copas; great-grandson Landon Bell; sister Rudean Adams. Kathleen was a garment factory worker and a member of the Hermitage Springs Church of Christ.

Survivors include sons James (Amelia) Copas, Michael Tim Copas all of the Hermitage Springs Community; granddaughter Soni Bell of Knoxville; grandsons Brian (Amy) Copas of Red Boiling Springs, Josh (Elizabeth) Copas of Lebanon, Joe Copas of Hermitage Springs Community, Greg (Kyrstal) Rich of Red Boiling Springs; sister Rosalean Newman Tuck of Red Boiling Springs; brother Sonny Newman of Hendersonville; 6 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.

Arrangements by Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Red Boiling Springs.