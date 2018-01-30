Library given new grant for tech training

CELINA-The Clay County Public Library is set to receive a Training Opportunities for the Public (TOP) grant in the amount of $2,441.40 from the Tennessee Secretary of State, according to a release from the office of State Senator Mark Pody.

The grant provides funding for the trainers, hardware, and software for free technology training classes for the community.

“In a world where technology is constantly changing, it is important for our citizens to continually strengthen their technology skills in order to stay competitive in the job market and remain connected to the world,” Pody said. “I applaud the efforts of the Clay County Public Library for procuring this grant and recognizing the benefits technology training can bring to our community.”

The grant follows funding made possible by the Tennessee Broadband Accessibility Act. The new law aims to increase access to broadband internet in rural communities.

“I encourage everyone to take advantage of this free technology training, and I look forward to our community reaping the rewards these classes provide,” Pody added.