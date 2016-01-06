Lions name Paul Boyce as Citizen of Year
Bonecutter is
Lion of Year
CELINA-Paul Boyce was named Clay County’s Citizen of the Year at its annual banquet held at the fairgrounds here. Named Lion Club member of the Year was Ike Bonecutter.
Bonecutter was pointed out as the man who would help with most any project of the club and his work for the Lions during the Roller Coaster Yard Sale was especially appreciated. This was not the first time he had been so honored and the members in attendance enthusiastically applauded his being chosen.
The Lions Club’s contributions to the community and individuals came to light as financial officer Dennis Miller gave his report. The club spent more the $1,000 of its funds purchasing eye glasses and conducting eye screenings for those in need, provided scholarships to three nursing students, sponsored the youth baseball program and the co-ed softball league, and paid for improvements to the sewage system at the Clay County fairgrounds.